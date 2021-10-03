Lawmakers, city leaders cut ribbon for reopening of new, improved Colt Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A ribbon-cutting after some improvements at Colt Park in Hartford.

Over the last few years, there have been over $3-million of improvements to Colt Park. That includes multiple softball and baseball fields, the construction of a brand new soccer field, sidewalks, and lighting.

Congressman Larson, Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, state representatives, Department of Public Works officials, and friends of Colt Park are to thank for the upgrades.

Mayor Luke Bronin attended the ribbon cutting and said of the park, “If you come down almost any weekend afternoon you’ll see this park absolutely packed with people playing baseball, playing softball, playing soccer…We hope that when you walk through this beautiful new gate, you’ll see the dramatic difference in the park.”

The city has also committed at least another million dollars to further improvements including stabilizing two historic buildings inside the park.