HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several bills and a constitutional amendment to protect a woman’s right to choose are on the docket Friday at the state Capitol.

The first March for Life rally in Connecticut this week comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which is a law that bans states from outlawing abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“We’re not going to retreat. We’re not going to cower in fear of people who want to yell and scream,” State Representative Matt Ritter, the Democratic House Speaker, told reporters.

One bill being considered by the Public Health Committee would provide cover for medical personnel who perform abortions and could be subpoenaed by another state where abortion is outlawed.

“If we can act before the court rules and as these other states roll things back, I think it sends a very strong message that Connecticut is not going to go backward,” Ritter added.

There are a number of states around the nation considering restrictive laws surrounding when a woman can get an abortion and who can perform the procedure. The speaker, who got emotional, said the most egregious are states like Alabama passing laws that do not allow for exceptions for rape or incest.

“I mean… it’s really, really egregious and it’s really horrible and if we can do something, I don’t care if it takes three days. Good.”

Pro-life supporters say adoption is a better avenue. Their green and white signs “Love Life, Choose Life” were provided by the Knights of Columbus.

Archbishop Leonard Blair, who oversees the Hartford Archdiocese, spoke before the crowd of 2,000 Wednesday:

“Your posters say love life, choose life. That is what is bringing us together today.”

Lawmakers are also considering a statewide vote to enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution. That could come as a question on the ballot this November.

Opponents who testified before lawmakers Friday said the language to amend the state constitution is too vague and could lead to late-term abortions up to the time of birth.