Lawmakers debate bill to crack down on teen car thieves

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on a bill to crack down on juveniles who steal cars Wednesday. Victims of theft testified to lawmakers that brazen thieves have escalated to carjackings and firing guns when the police arrive.

Joe Fecher of Tolland testified as a victim: “I found two in my garage trying to steal motorcycles and stuff and ended up with a gun held to my head in the driveway.”

His harrowing ordeal happened at 2:30 in the afternoon last month on a Saturday and ended with a crash on the Tolland green. The suspects rammed a state police Trooper’s cruiser. Five teens were arrested. Three juveniles were released. Two adults still face a slew of charges.

Joe Fecher believes it was opportunity: “They saw my door open so they were going shopping for places to go and steal stuff.”

State Police identified the driver, as Malik Price, 19, of Hartford, and another teen involved – Jashawn Atkinson, 18, also of Hartford. The juveniles were not identified to the public. Atkins charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion among others.

State Senator Dan Champagne a former police officer says, “In the state of Connecticut you do the crime, you don’t do the time.”

The bill would make it a felony for adults who recruit juveniles to steal cars. Repeat juvenile offenders would have to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet until their case was dealt with.

Investigations into juvenile firearm and violent offenses would be expanded to include family courts. The judicial branch would track and report data on requests to detain a child after arrest.

Sarah Eagan, the State’s Child Advocate, says in her experience it comes down to behavior, “They wind up in criminal behavior because of time and lack of support and often because of money.”

The Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at CCSU recently reported a shift from Fairfield County to Hartford County where thefts are occurring. Noting car thefts are down 3% from 2018 to 2020.

State Representative Gary Turco from Newington says, “Residents are just living in this constant emotional angst and fear that more crimes will happen.”

More than 100-cars at a condo complex in his Newington district were recently hit.

And in October surveillance video in a Southington neighborhood showcases the brazen thieves walking up to several cars in driveways of homes.

Joe Fecher says he has lived in Connecticut his entire life and bottom line is, “We don’t feel safe.”

Office of Chief Public Defender testified that the bill allows items that may violate a child’s constitutional rights. Lawmakers will be negotiating the final language in the coming weeks.