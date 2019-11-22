1  of  2
Lawmakers not happy with proposed water rate hike

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Proposed water and sewer rate hikes for residents of the greater Hartford area are being met with outrage from lawmakers.

The proposed 2020 budget for the Metropolitan District Commission, the regional water and sewer authority, includes raising the water rate almost 15% from $3.50 per hundred cubic feet to $4.01. Sewer rates would also rise by $1 per month.

State Sen. Derek Slap called the proposed rate increase “outrageous and unsustainable.” The West Hartford Democrat says it “raises a larger issue about accountability and transparency” at the agency.

William DiBella, chairman of the commission’s board, says the Clean Water Project — a $2 billion upgrade to wastewater infrastructure approved by voters — is the primary reason for the hike.

Under the proposal, a typical customer’s bill would increase $63 per year.

Hartford

