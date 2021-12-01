Lawmakers, state leaders put in bids for CT Secretary of the State

Conn. (WTNH) — More people are announcing their candidacy for next year’s election.

Democratic State Representative Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk is the latest. She is planning on running for Secretary of the State. She announced Wednesday she has filed paperwork to launch a candidate committee.

Others exploring a run for that office include:

  • Connecticut Lottery Chair Rob Simmelkjaer (D)
  • New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond (D)
  • State Rep. Hilda Santiago (D-Meriden)
  • State Rep. Josh Elliott (D-Hamden)
  • State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown)
  • Former U.S. Senate candidate and Senior Account Manager at Apple Dominic Rapini (R)
  • Brock Weber, the aid to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R)

Incumbent Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has held the position for three terms but will not be running again.

