HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers will return to an ongoing issue at the Capitol on Monday: gun violence.



The controversy surrounding tightening gun laws in the state have been heavily disputed. The bill being introduced by the Governor would reduce instances of gun violence, and the legislation would mean changes to existing gun laws.



Lt. Governor Susan Bieniewicz will hold the press conference regarding House Bill 6667 at the Capitol later this morning. The judiciary committee will then hold a public hearing on the legislation.



Here are some of the components of the new bill:

It would ban the open carrying of firearms in public.

Handgun purchases would be limited to one per month.

Updates would be made to the state’s ban on registered ‘ghost guns’ to stop their illegal flow.

Ghost guns do not have a serial number and are therefore untraceable.

The bill would also close loopholes in the state’s existing assault weapons ban.

The bill could also limit who can purchase guns by increasing the age to 21.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.