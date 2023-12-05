HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers will hold a listening session Tuesday with librarians from across the state.

The listening session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be in attendance along with other fellow legislators.

Librarians will have the chance to discuss the most pressing issues in their field and what legislation could be implemented. Some topics include freedom of speech issues, challenges to books on the shelves and more.

