WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Board of Education in West Hartford unveiled new mascots for Conard and Hall High schools Tuesday night.

The new names, which passed with a 5-2 vote, are the Conard Red Wolves and the Hall Titans. These replace the Chieftains and the Warriors.



The new mascot names unveiled at the West Hartford Board of Education meeting on June 7, 2022.

The BOE voted earlier this year to drop the Chieftains and Warriors, saying they have a connection to Native Americans.

“And most importantly we know historically speaking and from current advocates, the lack of respect in continuing to use those names. Those who have been outspoken in that,” said West Hartford Board of Education Chair Lorna Thomas-Farquharson.

On Monday, Hall graduate and attorney Scott Zweig filed a lawsuit to try to stop the changes. He said he is offended so he is standing up for his rights.

“Corporation counsel has indicated that he thinks that their actions complied with applicable board policies and state and federal law and again I disagree, and the reason why I filed a lawsuit is so that I can put them through their paces and we are going to let the court decide who followed the policies and who didn’t,” Zweig said.

Town Attorney Dallas Dodge released a statement, that reads in part:

“Attorney Zweig’s alleged procedural grievances are without merit – the decision was properly adopted by the Board, and it is consistent with local, state and federal policies concerning equity and diversity. Despite Attorney Zweig’s claims to the contrary, there is no court order barring the school district from moving forward with the name changes.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.