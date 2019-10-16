Breaking News
ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
Lawyers linked to Panama Papers seek to stop Netflix movie

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as “House of Cards” and […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two lawyers linked to the so-called Panama Papers are asking a federal judge to stop Neflix’s upcoming release of “The Laundromat,” which they say defames them as lawless attorneys and may affect criminal cases against them.

Panamanian lawyers Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca filed a defamation lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut.

Netflix is set to release the movie Friday, after it had a limited release in theaters. It stars Gary Oldman as Mossack and Antonio Banderas as Fonseca, as well as Meryl Streep.

Netflix says the case should be dismissed or moved to California.

The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked from the two lawyers’ firm in a data breach that shed light on how the rich hide their money.

