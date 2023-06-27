HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of experts in education, law enforcement and health care are spending Monday at the capitol in Hartford, sharing ideas for how to stop violence and trauma, starting with young people.

The keynote speaker of the Safe Harbor Statewide Symposium was UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, who said it is like benching a player for a bad attitude.

“They either prove you right, and they pout and feel sorry for themselves, or they prove you wrong and get better and better and better,” Auriemma explained. “And now you have to put them back in.”

Law enforcement deals with higher stakes than basketball, but New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson finds that, with Project Longevity, one on one coverage is still best.

“We went out, and we visited over 200 people who potentially could have been shot or be shooters and knocked on the door and said to them, ‘We want you safe, alive, and out of jail,'” Jacobson said. “And then we offered services, and it helped us slow down our violence.”

For decades, even centuries, fighting crime has meant somebody breaks the law, then they get punished for it. However, it turns out that the punishment, the time in prison, is likely to encourage more criminal activity. So now, the focus is on breaking that cycle of incarceration.

“We need to look at mental health,” State Rep. Toni Walker (D-New Haven) said. “We need to look at health care. We need to look at employment, housing, things that are going to change the direction of the people who we seem to see frequently in many of these actions.”

The latest state budget set aside a lot of money for violence prevention and programs for youth likely to experience the trauma of violence and crime.

“What is it that we can do either to prevent that through reducing trauma, to begin with, or identify the issues that those individuals are facing so that we can pull them aside before horror happens,” Sherry Haller, executive director of the Justice Education Center, said.

The Safe Harbor Statewide Symposium is about sharing ideas for how to do all that.