Legionnaires’ disease under investigation by DPH at Rocky Hill nursing facility

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease, a bacterial respiratory infection caused by exposure to the Lionella bacteria, have been confirmed at a nursing home in Rocky Hill.

One of the two residents diagnosed with the illness has died recently.

Apple Rehab is now working with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to conduct a thorough investigation in the facility. DPH has also worked with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on recommendations and implementations with administrators of the nursing facility.

To determine the environmental source of the bacteria, the location has also undergone chlorine treatment and further testing is underway. DPH is also monitoring Apple Rehab’s water quality and disease prevention methods.

The bacteria is normally found in freshwater lakes and streams. Legionnaires’ disease is not transmitted person-to-person.

