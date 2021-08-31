Legislative Committee approves new regulations for sports betting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Legal sports betting and expanded gaming made it over another hurdle on Tuesday as the Legislative Committee approved the new regulations.
The regulations create a framework for things like licensing structures, responsible gaming, and data privacy.
Earlier this year, Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law allowing the Connecticut Lottery and both tribal nations to operate in-person and online sports better, but its final approval may miss the first NFL kick-off of the season.
“We’ve been working on this for a decade. We finally got it done and when we offer it, it’s going to be done in an appropriate way that’s ready to go, so if it takes another two or three weeks, we’re going to get it right,” Lamont said.
The rules still have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior and the casinos. Legislators will be able to make changes to the regulations if they see fit in the future.
Rodney Butler, Chairman for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation released this statement:
“Thank you to the members of the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee for today’s approval of the emergency sports betting and online gaming regulations. As we continue to work with the Governor’s office and Department of Consumer Protection in the coming months, we will collectively gain experience and comfort in this market. We anticipate there will be further clarification of the regulations before a vote on final regulations early next year that will align with best practices we see in competitive markets throughout the country. We expect action from the federal Department of Interior within the next two weeks on the compact amendments submitted in late July, and it is our understanding that once that approval comes, the state Department of Consumer Protection will issue master wagering licenses. With the NFL season kickoff fast approaching, we are working to launch online gaming and sports betting as soon as we are legally allowed to do so.”