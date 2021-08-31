Legislative Committee approves new regulations for sports betting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Legal sports betting and expanded gaming made it over another hurdle on Tuesday as the Legislative Committee approved the new regulations.

The regulations create a framework for things like licensing structures, responsible gaming, and data privacy.

Earlier this year, Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill into law allowing the Connecticut Lottery and both tribal nations to operate in-person and online sports better, but its final approval may miss the first NFL kick-off of the season.

“We’ve been working on this for a decade. We finally got it done and when we offer it, it’s going to be done in an appropriate way that’s ready to go, so if it takes another two or three weeks, we’re going to get it right,” Lamont said.

The rules still have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior and the casinos. Legislators will be able to make changes to the regulations if they see fit in the future.

Rodney Butler, Chairman for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation released this statement: