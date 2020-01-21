Liberty Bell rung in the State Capitol to recognize the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place at the State Capitol Monday.

The Governor rang the State’s Liberty Bell at noon to recognize the work of the civil rights leader.

The event was hosted by the State Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities and the MLK Commission.

“We are fortunate enough to live in a state with progressive laws that aim to eliminate discrimination and promote equality and inclusion, and we have fearless leaders who aren’t afraid to enforce them.”

– Tanya Hughes, Executive Director, CT Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities

Connecticut was the third state in the union to recognize the MLK holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

MLK Day celebrated by state leaders and the public at state house in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Day celebrated by state leaders and the public at state house in Hartford"

Is the governor's transportation bill stalled?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Is the governor's transportation bill stalled?"

Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide"

Technovation Girls Convention 2020 at Connecticut Science Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Technovation Girls Convention 2020 at Connecticut Science Center"

State lawmaker says it's time to talk about legislative pay

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker says it's time to talk about legislative pay"

6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss