Liberty Bell rung in the State Capitol to recognize the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place at the State Capitol Monday.

The Governor rang the State’s Liberty Bell at noon to recognize the work of the civil rights leader.

The event was hosted by the State Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities and the MLK Commission.

“We are fortunate enough to live in a state with progressive laws that aim to eliminate discrimination and promote equality and inclusion, and we have fearless leaders who aren’t afraid to enforce them.” – Tanya Hughes, Executive Director, CT Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities

Connecticut was the third state in the union to recognize the MLK holiday.