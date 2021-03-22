 

Life Star called to South Windsor pasta factory after worker gets arm caught in machine

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The Life Star helicopter has been called to a pasta factory in South Windsor after an employee got their arm stuck in a machine early Monday morning.

Police and fire crews are on scene at Carla’s Pasta at 50 Talbot Lane after a worker there got their caught in a machine. Life Star was also called to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the employee’s injuries or what kind of machine was involved at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

