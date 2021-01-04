Life Star requested to crash that closed I-84 east in Southington

SOUTHINGTON Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star has been requested to Interstate 84 eastbound in Southington after a vehicle crashed in the woods.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation confirms that all lanes on I-84 eastbound are now closed between exits 28 and 30 after the crash was reported just after 1 p.m.

Southington fire officials say that the vehicle is in the woods and that there is a entrapment.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for the latest details.

