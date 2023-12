WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died days after a crash involving a garbage truck, Wethersfield police said.

Officers and firefighters responded to 1130 Silas Deane Highway around 2:40 a.m. for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a Kia SUV driven by 23-year-old David J. Lopez, of Wethersfield, had struck a garbage truck.

Lopez was extracted from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where police said he died on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.