Lifting of mask mandates in some CT cities, towns met with mixed reactions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several cities and towns around the state are lifting their mask mandates, with Bloomfield, West Hartford and Wethersfield rolling back restrictions after seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

News 8 was met with mixed reactions Friday night when asking people how they feel about the lift.

The town of Wethersfield lifted its mask mandate as of 5 p.m. Friday. The owner of River: A Waterfront Restaurant and Bar in town said his employees were overjoyed with the announcement.

“When we told them that it was happening, there was euphoria, I thought they were going to just start a big bonfire and burn all their masks right in the center of the dining room,” said Chris Henry.

The news comes as elected officials and their local health departments monitor COVID-19 cases.

Customers like the trend they’re seeing but are still using caution.

“I think we’ll still be masking and we’d like it if more places did but we understand this is a moment of success and things are going down and that’s great for the community,” said Scott Wands.

After midnight Friday, the town of Bloomfield is no longer mandating masks due to high vaccination rates within the town and a drop in COVID-19 cases. West Hartford lifted its mandate too.

But not everyone is happy about restrictions rolling back.

“I’m a lawyer and I’ve had a few clients just in the last week tell me that they’ve had family members die of COVID and so it makes me very nervous because I’m worried about the breakthrough cases,” said Michelle Fica, who was dining out in West Hartford.

In the meantime, some people are still choosing to dine outside.

“I do kind of enjoy the mask rule. I like that I haven’t had a cold in a year so you know all that’s good as well,” said West Hartford diner Tom Ragner.

In an opposite move, the City of New London has extended its mask mandate until Nov. 22. The town of Windsor, which previously lifted its mask mandate, has changed course after an uptick in cases.