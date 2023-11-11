BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — For a fourth year, the Berlin Lions Club lined the Veterans Memorial Park with luminaries as a fundraiser and a recognition of service.

The lights were on display as the sun set Saturday evening.

The money raised goes to the veteran’s commission which is then given to local veterans in need.

“It’s very tough to get them to come forward and say we need help,” said Ron Bosco, a member of the Berlin Lions Club and chairperson of the luminary event. “They’re not that type of people.”

Last year’s event raised $12,000. The cause hits home for some of the club’s members, like Gary Bienkowski. His brother was stationed at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“He was 12 years older than me, and I lost four years without him being around,” he said.

Berlin’s support for the country’s military men and women was evident at the park. More than 2,000 families purchased lights, some writing names and messages of gratitude on the bags.

It’s a small thank you to those who dedicated their lives to service.

“this is just very humbling to do something of this magnitude,” said Bienkowski.