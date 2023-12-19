HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The bright, green electric scooters seen zipping around Hartford will soon be going away.

Superpedestrian, the operator of LINK scooters, will be shutting down operations in the U.S. by the end of the year.

“It’s a bad feeling for people who depend on the scooters,” said Jaz Hudson, of Hartford. “Some of the children use the scooters when they go to school. They have to come up with a new tool for the community.”

According to a report from TechCrunch, the Massachusetts-based company said it’s shutting down due to financial reasons.

The scooters were first launched in Hartford in 2021 after a request for proposal by the Capital Region Council of Governments (CRCOG). Since then, there have been nearly 500,000 rides and almost a million miles traveled on the scooters.

“People like them, they enjoy them, and it’s a big piece of a multimodal transit system,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The city and CRCOG are actively working together to identify next steps for securing a new provider.

“The strong demand and usage are going to make it pretty compelling for another provider, another company to offer this service,” Bronin said.

Caitlin Palmer, the director of regional planning and development for CRCOG, said in a statement that the group is “in a very good position moving forward.”

“We’ve learned a lot through this process and as we consider our options for a future micromobility program, we know that we are a successful market with strong ridership numbers,” she said.

Errol Bartley, of East Hartford, said it was easy to grab a scooter to go downtown for coffee.

“That would make someone’s life a little easier,” he said. “So, I think they should do something about it.”

There are no specifics on what the process or policy for refunds will be. Users are encouraged to request a refund through the app.

For those that have immediate questions regarding scooter service and payments, reach out to Superpedestrian’s customer service team at support@superpedestrian.com. Users with concerns are encouraged to contact the customer service team as soon as possible, as the company’s operations are wrapping up quickly within the next week.

News 8 has reached out to Superpedestrian for a comment, but have not heard back.