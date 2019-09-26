Links at the Yard turns Dunkin Donuts Park into a golf course

There’s no putting around it this weekend: the second annual Links at the Yard is in full swing.

The home to the Hartford Yard Goats has been transformed into a golf course for one weekend only.

“Fans get to come out to the park, get up on these platforms and just swing away,” said Yard Goats general manager Mike Abramson.

With nine holes all around the ballpark, there’s something for every golfer and every level of experience. Targets, flags and even holes on the field give golfers of all levels a chance to get competitive.

“There’s always the chance to hit that elusive hole in one, which somebody did to last year,” Abramson added. Callaway clubs are available at every hole (both right handed and left handed) but you’re welcome to bring your own, too.

Details went into the course that go beyond what you can see from the stands. “One of the things you don’t see is that I cut the grass at different heights.” said sports turf manager Kyle Calhoon, “So on the green, it’s actually cut shorter than in the rough, similar to a golf course.”



You can swing your way through Dunkin Donuts Park Thursday through Sunday.