Lipman Drive in South Windsor closed due to active police investigation

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say Lipman Drive in South Windsor is closed early Thursday morning for an active police investigation.

According to police, officers were responding to the Lipman Drive area for a non-violent domestic call. At the same time, power lines were making popping noises due to a blown out transformer in the Carriage Drive area.

The noises were confused for possible shots fired, but police say all is well and there is no cause for concern.

