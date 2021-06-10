LIST: Temporary alcohol bans re-imposed by DEEP for 6 recreational areas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued a temporary alcohol ban in six recreational areas.

An increase in crowds and alcohol consumption in these areas has led to trespassing, property damage and illegal activity, said DEEP Thursday afternoon.

These alcohol bans come into effect today and will remain until August 25, 2021 at the following locations:

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper Section)

George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, as well as the portion of Pachaug State Forest, within 500 yards inland from the Beach Pond shoreline.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”