HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A little girl was hit with a foul ball at a Hartford Yard Goats game Wednesday.

Emergency workers say a dad went for a foul ball when his daughter was hit in the lip. Her father brought her to the hospital.

She’s been treated for a ‘fat lip’ and is now out of the hospital.

