NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Little Poland Festival in New Britain celebrated a decade with food, leaping folk dancers and live bands.

The festival was held on Broad Street — right at the heart of the city’s Polish neighborhood.

“It’s good to know that we have a place to come, do our Polish groceries, send packages to Poland and just know that we have an area where our community can meet up and be together,” said Kasia Baliga, of New Britain. “Speak the language, have time together and just have fun.”

The festival has grown from 600 participants to more than 20,000.

“It’s a fantastic time,” said Bob Conroy, of New Britain. “The ambiance, the food, all of it.”