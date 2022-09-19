FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington police officer who was injured during a chase returned to work Monday — almost exactly one year to the day of the crash that left him unable to walk.

Officer James O’Donnell was pinned between the suspect’s stolen vehicle and his own cruiser after responding to a call about catalytic converter thefts on Sept. 20, 2021. The crash broke multiple bones, with Chief Paul Melanson noting at the time that O’Donnell “is lucky to be alive.”

Video of the scene shows the driver, 32-year-old Pedro Acevedo, of New Britain, take off after the crash. He was later arrested and charged with felony assault.

Two months later, O’Donnell joined the call for juvenile justice reform.