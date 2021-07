HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Live music will return to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Friday night.

Country superstar Luke Bryan will take the stage; this will be the first concert at that theater since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The venue has recently been used as a mass vaccination site.

Tickets are still on sale for tonight’s show. The Xfinity Theater will also host some other big acts this year — including KISS, Thomas Rhett and the Jonas Brothers.