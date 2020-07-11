Local businesses receive PPE from Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Treasurer Shawn Wooden is helping fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

He joined the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association (HEZBA) Saturday at the North end of the Capital City. They handed out over 200 free kits of personal protective equipment to local business owners.

One of the organizers said business owners in the North end always seem to be the last to get help.

Reggie Hales, President of HEZBA said, “It breaks my heart to see so many businesses before COVID-19 were maintaining themselves. For them the next day to shutdown, it broke my heart. I was devastated financially, they [also] were. They have families to take care of. And no one came in on a white horse saying here’s some help.”

Treasurer Wooden said, “This community has not been forgotten, and we’ve got a lot of work to do. As we get through this pandemic, we have to address real systemic structural issues.”

This is the second PPE handout organized by the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association.

