Local company partners with Make-A-Wish to fulfill West Hartford boy’s dream

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local business teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make a 6-year-old boy’s wish come true in West Hartford.

Lucas, 6, bubbles over with personality. Like his peers, his favorite thing to do is play. Health challenges, however, have cut into some of that playtime.

“He was in the hospital basically the first year of his life,” Monica Dicesare, the boy’s mom told News 8. “We didn’t know if he would walk or not. Fortunately, he can.

Monica and her husband Paul moved to West Hartford during the COVID-19 pandemic. When they got here, the Make-A-wish Foundation and Johnson Brunetti, a Connecticut-based retirement and investment company, teamed up to make Lucas’ wish for his own playscape a dream come true.

“He’s been through a lot, so this is really special for him to get a gift like this,” Monica said.

Johnson Brunetti paid for the brand new playscape and surprised Lucas with another favorite: The Polar Express.

“Make-A-Wish will come to us saying, ‘here’s a child in Connecticut, here’s their wish, and do you want to help?'” Eric Hogarth, a partner at Johnson Brunetti said. “Kids are the best. Kids love life. They’re just excited to have fun and play. That’s it.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been working to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses for more than 40 years.

Hogarth says Johnson Brunetti will continue granting wishes as long as it’s around.