Local Dunkin owner donates $100k to Connecticut Children’s

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Hartford on Sunday, $100,000 was donated to Connecticut Children’s Hospital by local Dunkin Donuts owner John Coughlin.

The grant is for its Child Free Program. The money was collected from this year’s Iced Coffee Day Fundraiser.

Connecticut Dunkin franchises (excluding Fairfield County) donated a dollar for every iced coffee or cold brew sold on May 26 to the Joy In Childhood Foundation to support local organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children.

The presentation was held at the Hartford Yard Goats Stadium Sunday which celebrated Connecticut Children’s 25th Anniversary at the ballpark for the game.

