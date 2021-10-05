Local firefighters deployed to help battle fires out West welcomed home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Throughout the summer, local firefighters were deployed to help battle wildfires out West. Most of those brave men and women were welcomed back to Connecticut on Tuesday.

With 58 deployments, it’s the largest in state history. They helped fight some of the 46,000 fires burning over more than six million acres in seven states.

They’re part of a highly-trained state group of wildland firefighters that volunteer to provide mutual aid to other states.

“We’re here to say, ‘thank you,’ and I want to tell everyone we need more firefighters. We’re going to need you more than ever. The need keeps growing every day,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

There are still 10 Connecticut firefighters deployed in California.

