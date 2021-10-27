Local leaders weigh in after man allegedly shot at Hartford police officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders in the state are reacting after a man allegedly walked up to a police cruiser and fired into a window at point-blank range, narrowly missing the officer inside.

When Hartford Police arrested 31-year-old Jose Cajigas, they said he had a lengthy criminal history going back many years, including 13 different arrests, with some for violent robbery, some for narcotics and three for firearms violations.

The question lawmakers have is how can this happen? How can someone who has a firearms violation as recent as 12 days ago be released on probation and still have firearms charges being piled up?

State Sen. Tony Hwang weighed in on this saying the justice system needs to be put under a microscope.

“You can’t confuse the fact that we need to create second-chance opportunities for good people who make mistakes, but we also need to recognize that there are hardened criminals that are a threat in danger,” Hwang said.

Police say Cajigas is also the prime suspect in a murder that happened just 12 hours before he allegedly shot at the police officer.

Both cases are moving forward.

