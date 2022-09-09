HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The sounds of local musicians will be taking over the Hartford Riverfront over the weekend with more than 30 bands performing at the Hartbeat Music Festival.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin explained that the festival includes some of the best bands in Connecticut and New England.

“Two days, three stages, 10 food trucks, 35 bands, a hell of a lineup, and a whole lot of fun,” Mayor Bronin said. “Another weekend, another festival at the Riverfront but this one’s special because it’s showcasing our regional bands and some amazing local talent.”

Friday was the first night of the festival. Bands and vendors will be back on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.