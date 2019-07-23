Local officials to discuss opioid treatment and solution in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders will get together in Hartford on Tuesday to talk about and find a solutions for the opioid epidemic.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be in Hartford to talk about treatment and prevention of opioid use.

After, she will then tour the Clean Slate Outpatient Addiction Center. The discussion will get going Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

