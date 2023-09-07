HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police Departments from across the state have been releasing statements Thursday morning after a Hartford police officer died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday night.

Hartford police confirmed with News 8 that one officer involved in the crash was pronounced dead and that they do have a suspect in custody. No further information has been released at this time.

Connecticut State Police released a statement Thursday morning regarding the fatal crash.

“This is a tragic incident. Our hearts and prayers go out to Hartford Police Department and their families. Our Troopers are available to assist Hartford Police Department with whatever they may need during this difficult time. Our CARS and CDMCS detectives were asked to assist by the State’s Attorney. CDMCS has assumed the accident investigation. This is all the information we have available for release at this time.”

The South Windsor Police Department released a statement expressing its condolences to the Hartford Police Department.

“The South Windsor Police Department would like to offer its deepest condolences to the men and women of the Hartford Police Department, who are dealing with the loss of one of their officers after an on-duty motor vehicle collision last night.”

New Britain police shared their condolences to the fallen officer’s family as well as wished a speedy recovery for the officer who was injured.

Their statement reads in full:

“The New Britain Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the Hartford Police Department and the family of the Hartford Officer who’s life was lost in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time. We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the second officer who was injured in the incident.”

The New Haven Police Department also shared a statement on Facebook following the fatal crash.

“Our thoughts are with the Hartford Police Department as they mourn the loss of an officer who died in the line of duty last night. We stand in solidarity with them and offer our deepest condolences to their family and colleagues.”

Norwalk police also expressed their condolences on Facebook Thursday morning.

“The members of the NPD send our deepest condolences and prayers to the members of the @hartfordctpolice and the family of the Hartford Police Officer who’s life was lost in the line of duty. We also send our prayers to the officer that was injured during the incident.”

Waterbury police released a short statement on Facebook Thursday morning as well stating that they are “standing with our brothers and sisters in Hartford.”