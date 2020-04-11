Local sportswear company donates signs supporting healthcare workers to two towns

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a show of support for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Triple Stitch Sportswear in Prospect came up with the idea to put out signs in support of Connecticut healthcare workers. The signs read “thank you to our heroes.”

Triple Stitch co-owner Nicholas Deramo told News 8, “We see all the healthcare workers in New York, all the people in the apartments screaming out and clapping and applauding for them. So we said ‘you know what? In the suburbs, let’s see what we can to support our workers.'”

The company reached out to the mayors of Prospect and Wethersfield to get the movement going in their communities.

The project is hitting especially close to home for Wethersfield Mayor Mike Rell.

Mayor Rell said, “My wife is a nurse. They are the front lines every day. It’s nurses, doctors, EMTs, those who work in supermarkets as well as those who work at convenience stores. They’re providing a service. This is just our way of saying thank you for all that you’re doing.”

Although the signs are free, the mayors of both Prospect and Wethersfield are asking people to consider donating to their town’s food banks.