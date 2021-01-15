Local, state agencies on guard for possible protests at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local, state and federal agencies are preparing for any potential protests that may make their way to the State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

Trooper Josue Dorelus tells News 8, “The word overpreparation has been circulating a lot.”

He continues to say, “We encourage you to exercise your rights but for those who do plan on creating some type of disturbance we will identify you, we will locate you and be sure to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Aside from setting up barricades and making sure the grounds are prepared, law enforcement agencies are also collecting information and vetting any incoming social media content.

In a statement, the FBI New Haven division says, “We are using all of our investigative resources, to include human source information, as well as advanced technical and scientific tools, to prevent violence at our State Capitol during upcoming scheduled protest.”

Trooper Dorelus says, “A lot of content has been pulled from social media it has made our jobs a little more difficult in terms of gathering information.”

Chief Luiz Casanova with the Connecticut State Capitol Police shared a message to anyone who may participate in possible protests, “My message to them is the American Constitution is crystal clear, folks have their right to assemble but it also indicates peacefully.”

The heightened awareness will continue through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 as agencies monitor any threats to our region.