Local TikTok influencer using platform, her story to raise awareness of domestic violence, available resources

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. – A local TikTok creator is now telling her story and raising awareness for domestic violence.

Kayla Murphy is known as “KayKayBlondiee” to her more than 100,000 followers. She feels fortunate she has a supportive family who helped her go to police when she says her former boyfriend attacked her in the summer of 2020.

It started when she expressed to him that he had left the toilet seat up in the bathroom.

“He came over and he grabbed me by the throat and he said “you’re a nitpicking b—- and other kinds of profanities,” Murphy said.

Since telling her story, she has heard from other survivors, and she has a message for them.

“You should be so proud of yourself for leaving and I don’t think enough people get that encouragement the way I got that encouragement… like more people need to know that they matter,” Murphy said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. So, she started selling sweatshirts and t-shirts with a Halloween theme. $5 of the proceeds from each sale go to two different non-profits in the state that help survivors.

