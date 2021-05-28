Local Windsor activists protest Amazon construction site, push for answers about eighth noose

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Several members from local activists groups marched down Kennedy street in Windsor tonight to protest the eight nooses that have been found over the course of a month here at the Amazon construction site.

Self Defense Brigades leader, Cornell Lewis, in charge of tonight’s effort. A few spoke their peace chained to the chain linked fence that surrounds the construction site.

Supporters said they’re tired of getting little-to-no answers from Amazon, even calling out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. We’re told The FBI is working with Windsor police to follow up on some potential leads.

News 8 sat down with Brian Foley with state police and Connecticut NAACP president Scott Esdaile to talk about their frustrations with the case.

“There are a lot of theories that we’re looking into and I understand how Mr. Esdaile feels about this and that it wasn’t taking seriously,” said Foley. “But it was of critical importance to the commissioner, the Governor. Despite what you see on TV, the state police can’t just take over an investigation.”

Esdaile said “You’re talking about the largest company in the world. They have the largest security agencies in the world, probably bigger than the U.S. government…and they’re not putting the resources– I haven’t met anybody from Amazon security yet.”

We’ve received several statements from Amazon over the last few weeks all insisting “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace.”