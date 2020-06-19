Locals share what changes they want to see while celebrating Juneteenth

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As state lawmakers get ready to reconvene next month, demonstrators gathered in Hartford to express what they want to see happen in Connecticut.

“I want to see reform across the board,” said Ihaycha Casio, of Hartford. “I want to see police reform, education reform, healthcare, prison, restoring voter rights for ex-felons.”

“I want to see a change in everything, starting with police brutality,” said Hartford resident David Rivera. “Obviously, I want to see a change in lawmakers’ decisions.”

“Me and my colleagues, we are ready to do whatever it takes to get us to a better place because we don’t want to see all of the things that we have seen in the past again,” said Senator Saud Anwar (D) East Hartford.

