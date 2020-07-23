 

Long-term care workers to demand new regulations protecting workers, consumers in Hartford rally today

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Long-term care workers are demanding new laws and regulations to protect workers and consumers and will be holding a rally in Hartford on Thursday.

The members of the New England Health Care employees union want lawmakers to ensure adequate supplies of PPE, accountability of employers, and respect for front-line workers in their special session today.

The union says twelve of its members have died during the COVID-19 crisis and nearly 3,000 nursing home residents have died as well.

