HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third annual Love Hartford Week is returning to Connecticut’s capital city on Tuesday.

This celebratory week is a five-day series of events with dozens of community beautification projects across Hartford’s neighborhoods.

“During Love Hartford Week, we aim to have projects in just about every neighborhood, and as I said, we also love the fact that it includes Hartford residents and folks from outside who love Hartford, coming to care for our city,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Love Hartford Week began in October 2021. Officials said it has been growing since.

Last year, more than 500 volunteers helped work on projects like tree maintenance, tree plantings, garden and street clean-ups, repairs and renovations.

This year, officials said hundreds of volunteers are signed up. The celebrations will last until Saturday.

To sign up for a project, visit the website.