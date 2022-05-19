HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – People in Hartford are beautifying their neighborhoods and making the changes they want to see. It’s all part of the “Love Your Block” program.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and Mayor Luke Bronin announced $225,000 in grants for neighborhood improvement projects.

This year, there will be 21 “Love Your Block” projects in 15 neighborhoods.

“These are community-led, community-driven and reflect the fabric and diversity, and the creativity of the block. The ownership and the pride that comes along with these projects is something special, is something that is also contagious,” said Jay Williams, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President & CEO.

The announcement was held across the street from the Urban Hope Refuge Church, which is one of the recipients of last year’s “Love Your Block” grants. The church now has a community garden and mural.