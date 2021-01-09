Loved ones hold vigil at state capitol to honor life of former Malloy aide Dan Arsenault

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends, loved ones, and former coworkers of Daniel Arsenault gathered at the State Capitol in Hartford Saturday to pay tribute to him.

Arsenault passed away at the age of 31 after a car crash on Christmas eve.

He was the Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Office of former Governor Dannel Malloy starting in 2012. He later served as a legislative liaison at the State Department of Housing.

Former Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Malloy both attended the ceremony to honor Arsenault.

