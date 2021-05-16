Loved ones hold vigil, hoping for safe return of missing South Windsor mom

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marked seven days of searching for a missing South Windsor mom. Jessica Edwards was last seen on Monday, May 10.

Jessica’s family, friends, and other community members gathered for a vigil Sunday; they want her to return home safely.

“I want to keep this energy going. I want this energy to continue. Jessica did not just walk away. Her family — I can attest, I’ve been around them — are very loving, sweet, good people. And Jessica did not deserve to be missing.”

Her husband reported she left their condo Monday morning, getting in the car with a friend, and never returned home.

The search has spread to neighboring communities around South Windsor and Hartford.

If you have any information about where she might be, call police.

