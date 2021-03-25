Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz joins women healthcare and community leaders highlighting how women have helped lead CT through the pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this Women’s History Month, a virtual gathering on Thursday highlighted how women have helped lead our state through the pandemic. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined women healthcare and community leaders for the discussion.

“We have these incredible leaders with us. Our panel, I think, today, is a very refreshing reminder of the magnificent talent that we have in our state, and we’re fortunate to have people who are very passionate about helping others,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Thursday’s discussion focused on how these leaders have impacted the fight against COVID and the pandemic’s effect on access to healthcare, food, and education.