EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz continued her series of visits to Black-owned business this month on Friday by stopped at the Craft Artisanal Bakery in East Granby.

Bysiewicz said that for every dollar spent at a small business, nearly 70 cents returns to the community.

Naima Craft, who owns the bakery, saw success soon after opening.

“I first started out of my home in 2019, and I quickly outgrew that location into a commercial kitchen in Hartford at the Swift Factory, and I quickly outgrew that in a year and came here,” Craft said.