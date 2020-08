HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need a mask to protect yourself and others during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a giveaway happening today in Hartford.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be handing out masks and hand sanitizer alongside the Bangladesh Society of Connecticut.

Just head to Barnard Park on Main Street. They’ll start handing items out at 11:30 a.m. this morning.