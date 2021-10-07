Lyft to give free rides to, from job training at ‘Forge City Works’ in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A brand new program will make it easier for people who work in the restaurant industry and are attending training sessions.

The new partnership is between the rideshare company Lyft and Forge City Works. It not only gives free or discounted rides to job training programs at Forge City, but it also helps connect people to healthy food options.

Becky McGuigan, the interim executive director of Forge City Works told News 8, “Our mission at Forge City Works is to provide culinary job training, food access, and to create sustainable social enterprises and often transportation is a huge barrier for our participants.”

Brandon Joyce with community engagement for Lyft added, “Jobs access, making sure people have reliable transportation to their job opportunities, has never been more important.”

Force City says anyone can take advantage of the free ride up to $25, but it has to be to or from Forge City Works. Find out more on their website. Use code FORGECITYWORKS.