MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A machete-wielding man is in police custody after an hours-long standoff with Manchester police on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a mental health professional was conducting a wellness check for a man on Olcott Street when the visit took a dangerous turn.

Police said the man later became upset and brandished a machete on Tuesday morning, causing the mental health professional to swiftly leave the home and contact police for help.

Police had also responded to the home on Monday night, after receiving a call that the resident was behaving erratically. After officers arrived at the scene, the man walked into his home and wielded a machete, endangering the lives of responding officers and himself.

Police said it appeared the man was undergoing a mental health crisis and officers attempted to set up a line of communication with him.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation by clearing the area and contacting the appropriate mental health professionals, officials said.

After the incident on Tuesday morning, officers felt they needed the deploy additional resources to safely apprehend the man.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the man’s actions on Monday night.

Police said the man was given the opportunity to surrender peacefully, but he failed to comply. The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) then responded to the scene.

After an hours-long standoff with officers, the suspect was successfully taken into police custody. Police quickly transported him to Manchester Memorial Hospital for an evaluation where he remains in police custody.

The man is facing charges of second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening and criminal attempt of an assault on a police officer.

The Manchester Police Department released the following statement following the standoff:

The Manchester Police Department emphasizes its commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, including individuals experiencing mental health crises. The collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals in these situations is essential to ensure a peaceful resolution while providing the necessary support for those in need.