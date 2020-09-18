 

Magnet school in Hartford closed Monday and Tuesday after students, staff member test positive for COVID

Hartford
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After several cases of COVID-19 at Noah Webster MicroSociety Magnet School, officials have decided to close the building Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, officials reported one positive case. Then, on Friday, two students and one staff member tested positive.

The district does not believe the cases are related and were transmitted outside of the building but has decided to close the school to further contact tracing. Those in the same cohort will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In-person classes will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Until then, all school programming — including before and after school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions — is canceled.

The school said teachers will be providing more information about online learning soon.

More information can be found online.

